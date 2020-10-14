The Office's Ladies Jenna Fischer & Angela Kinsey Have A BLAST On Celebrity Family Feud

It’s always fun to appear on a game show and when you do it for a cause – it 100 times more memorable. The Office fame actors, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey featured in last night’s episode of Celebrity Family Feud hosted by Scott Foley. Scroll below to know which cause the offscreen friends were supporting.

As opposed to their onscreen characters of Pam Beesly (Jenna) and Angela Martin (Angela), the two actresses are best friends in real life. The duo, in 2019 launched the podcast Office Ladies, were accompanied by their family on the game show.

Playing with Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey were Fischer’s mother Anne and sister Emily Elmore. The fifth member of their team was Kinsey’s sister Janet. The team played for Adoptaclassroom.org. The team (besides Jenna and Angela) consist of teachers.

Sharing some pictures from last night’s episode of Celebrity Family Feud, Jenna Fischer wrote, “Guess who is on @familyfeudabc tonight!!? Team Office Ladies! It’s me, my Mom, my sister Emily, @angelakinsey and her sister Janet all playing for @adoptaclassroom My Mom is a retired History teacher, and Emily and Janet are teachers! We shot this back in February and it was the last time I saw my family in person so this is a really special event! We had a great time and how cute is my Dad in the audience! I miss my family.”

Angela Kinsey too shared some moments from Celebrity Family Feud on Instagram. She captioned it, “Tonight it’s Office Ladies (my sis, Janet and Jenna’s Mom, Anne and sister, Emily) vs. Scott Foley & family!! We filmed this in February and are so excited to finally see it!! My sister and Jenna’s sister are school teachers and her Mom is a retired History teacher. We played for @adoptaclassroom ! This was a blast! And thank you @scottkfoley for making my sister @jans_journey’s day! 😉Tune in to @familyfeudabc tonight!”

Replying to her Jenna Fischer posted, “I can’t believe we’ve been waiting 8 months for this to come out!! It’s finally here!!” Yes, you read that right, Jenna, Angela and their family shot this episode way back in February. But because of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown, the episode aired yesterday, almost eight months after the shoot.

The Office Ladies competition for the night was Scott Foley. The actor was accompanied by his wife Marika, brother Sean, and friends Kirkwood Drew and Elsie Mendoza. They played Celebrity Family Feud in support of a Women’s Cancer Research Fund.

