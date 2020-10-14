The Vampire Diaries: Nina Dobrev Teases Fans With A UNSEEN Pic Alongside Ian Somerhalder & Paul Wesley

The Vampire Diaries may have ended in 2017, but the memories are still fresh. From Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder’s on-screen love to their real-life romance – fans will remember each and every detail. Adding a cherry to the top was Paul Wesley’s charisma. Albeit, the trio have come together, but not like how you’re expecting.

Nina has been quite active on social media. The beauty keeps treating fans with her daily updates. She recently shared a super cute picture with her pet dog and it went viral in no time. The actress has now shared a picture with Ian and Paul.

Yes, you heard that right! Nina Dobrev shared a throwback picture alongside Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley. It seems to be from the sets of The Vampire Diaries. The Fam actress was dressed in a pink full-sleeves top while Ian wore a navy blue hoodie. Paul, on the other hand, sat between both in a black buttoned shirt.

As the trio looked straight into the camera, their eyes reminded us all about their characters. Nina captioned the post, “blast from the past #fbf”

Check out the picture below:

Do y’all miss watching The Vampire Diaries? The show is said to be soon pulled off from Netflix UK. Not just TVD, but as many as 7-8 others shows have been listed to be removed from the streaming giant as well. As soon as the news went viral, fans of Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder and the team went berserk. They shared their grief on Twitter which led to the show trending worldwide on the social media platform.

Meanwhile, Paul Wesley recently got into a Twitter war with The Vampire Diaries co-star Matthew Davis. Their argument was over US Vice-President, Mike Pence.

It all began when Matthew Davis in a now-deleted tweet wrote, “It’d be nice if the moderator would stop interrupting Pence and let him finish his point.” To this, Paul Wesley reacted, “It would also be nice if pence answered the question he was originally asked rather than deflecting.”

The war continued with Matthew tweeting about his The Vampire Diaries co-star, “Paul likes to vote for criminals and losers, just like he did in 2016. Your opinion on the matter carries little weight as far as I’m concerned. Next.”

Eventually, both put their opinions forth with Paul Wesley finally deciding to end it for good. “love you, buddy,” read his last tweet for Matthew Davis.

