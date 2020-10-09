The Vampire Diaries’ Paul Wesley & Matthew Davis Indulge In A Twitter Spat, What Went Wrong?

The Vampire Diaries will always be amongst our teenage favourites. Starring Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev amongst others, the show was recently announced to be pulled off from Netflix. As expected, fans were upset. The show is again creating noise, but this time because of co-stars Paul Wesley & Matthew Davis.

Politics is something that can leave people united but lead to an ugly war at the same time. Something similar happened between Paul and Matthew as their thoughts over the US Vice President Mike Pence divided them.

It all began when Matthew Davis in a now-deleted tweet wrote, “It’d be nice if the moderator would stop interrupting Pence and let him finish his point.” To this, Paul Wesley reacted, “It would also be nice if pence answered the question he was originally asked rather than deflecting.”

The war continued with Matthew Davis tweeting about his The Vampire Diaries co-star, “Paul likes to vote for criminals and losers, just like he did in 2016. Your opinion on the matter carries little weight as far as I’m concerned. Next.”

Paul Wesley didn’t hold back and clarified, “You’re mistaken! I didn’t vote for trump in 2016!” In another tweet, he wrote, “Alaric (Matthew Davis’ The Vampire Diaries character) drank some vervain (a herb that would weaken vampires in the show) he’s losing it.”

“Yawn,” Matthew Davis replied to Paul’s last tweet. Things took a whole different turn when he shared screenshots of Wesley’s alleged fans and wrote, “Your fans are real class. You should be proud.”

The Tell Me A Story actor responded, “No buddy – that’s low hanging fruit. Why would I be proud/ condone that? You’re better than that Ernesto. Screen grabbing garbage and tweeting at me won’t buy u any points.”

Finally, Paul Wesley decided to end the Twitter war. He wrote to Matthew Davis, “Lighten up baby boy u know u miss me.” And continued, “love you buddy”

Check out the entire series of tweets here:

paul wesley out here dragging matt davis right now, the hero we needed pic.twitter.com/qhfS6HrNHk — kins 🕸 (@kanejskaz) October 8, 2020

Well, all’s well that ends well. But we hope Matthew feels the same, as he did not respond to paul’s last message.

Who do you agree with between The Vampire Diaries co-stars? Share with us in the comment section below.

