The Vampire Diaries Ft. Nina Dobrev-Paul Wesley Is Leaving Netflix & Twitterati Can’t Handle The Pain!

The Vampire Diaries is that teenage fantasy drama 90s kids will always love. Starring Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley amongst others, the TV series spanned over 8 seasons. It had the perfect tinge of thrill, romance and the fashionista vibes at the same time. The last episode aired in 2017, but fans go back and revisit the memories time and again on Netflix.

However, there arrives upsetting news for all the fans. The show is being removed from Netflix UK. Yes, you heard that right. Earlier this week, the streaming giant announced that as many as 8 series will be removed from their platform. Unfortunately, TVD is one of them.

As expected, The Vampire Diaries fans are witnessing a breakdown. From Nina Dobrev’s perfect acting skills to the h*t quotient of Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder and the rest – there’s each and everything that the fans will miss.

Several fans took to Twitter and created a storm with their rant. One of The Vampire Diaries fans wrote, “Netflix really did look at 2020 and go what could make this worse?? and decided the vampire diaries could be removed.”

Another wrote, “The vampire diaries being removed from UK Netflix really is the cherry on top of a shit year F*** SAKE.”

“Just found out Netflix are removing the vampire diaries next month,” wrote another.

One of The Vampire Diaries fans mentioned how the show lifts them up during sad days. “I’ve seen it 4 times now what am I supposed to watch when I’m sad,” they tweeted.

The horror-fantasy starring Nina Dobrev-Paul Wesley is the trilogy of the novels by LJ Smith. Smith is also the author of the Vampire Diaries books.

Recently, one of The Vampire Diaries team members, Ian Somerhalder, was all over the news headlines. The reason remained very personal as he penned a beautiful note for his wife, Nikki Reed.

“Nik. Where to begin – I’m so inspired by you as a mother, a business owner, a daughter, a sister, a wife, and a friend. You hold down the fort like a BOSS. You’re the only person I know who can be a full-time mom while running your own company while keeping numerous other jobs ON TOP of devoting your time and energy to my chaotic life work -foundation etc. The list goes on…YOU are a superwoman,” wrote Ian.

Will you miss watching The Vampire Diaries on Netflix? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

