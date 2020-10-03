Advertisement

2020 might have ruined the schedule of Marvel movies’ release dates, but the curiosity among fans still persists. Every MCU fan in every part of the world is eagerly waiting to know any important update about their favourite movies. Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow is now pushed to 2021, but fans are okay with the delay as they want to enjoy the movie with full safety. Another movie that has created excitement among the moviegoers is Eternals.

The last time we saw many superheroes coming together in an MCU movie was in Avengers: Endgame. But Eternals will be a movie that will have a new cast and new superheroes. In their story, the infinity stones will again play a vital role. But everyone is eager to know who will be the bad guy and how will the bad guy look! Well, looks like we might have just got a hint of the same.

When there’s a star cast like Kit Harington, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan and others coming together, the expectations are definitely high. Talking about the villain, Kro’s look is out. However, not officially, but a figurine of this Marvel villain is going viral on the internet.

This figurine of Kro looks quite devious. Looks like Thanos as a tough competition. However, it is not yet known who will play the villain in Eternals.

Check out the post below:

Talking about other characters, Richard Madden will play Ikaris, Kit Harington will essay Dane Whitman and Angelina Jolie will portray Thena. Actress Salma Hayek will play Ajak, Gemma Chan will be seen as Sersi and Kumail Nanjiani will play Kingo in the MCU movie.

Meanwhile, Eternals was earlier supposed to release on February 2, 2021. However, after Black Widow’s delay on May 7, 2021, the roaster has changed a lot. The Chloe Zhao directorial will now hit the screens on November 5, 2021. Along with these two, Shang Chi and The Legend of Ten Ring’ release date is pushed forward to July 9, 2021.

