Due to a family tragedy, Zack Snyder had to hand over the direction to Joss Whedon for 2017’s Justice League. It fetched mixed reactions upon its release. But now, finally, after huge demand of fans, Snyder Cut of the film will be seeing the day of lights and Henry Cavill aka Superman too is super excited to witness the saga.

Snyder Cut will be releasing next year but there’s a hell of a debate already going on the film. The expectations are huge and fans are eagerly waiting for Zack Snyder’s vision to be explored on the big screens. Recently, Cavill to expressed his views and anticipation for the 2021 release.

While talking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Henry Cavill said, “Zack Snyder got to be the train. I think it’s only fair that that train gets to reach its station which he was aiming for. I think it’s important that that vision is realized. Whether you agree with it or not, it doesn’t matter.”

Henry Cavill said that he is eagerly rooting for the vision of Zack Snyder for Justice League.

“It’s a storyteller’s, it’s a filmmaker’s right to have that vision realized. I’m excited to see it. I’m excited to see what that vision was and how it looks. He’s got the advantage of hindsight now. It’s going to be even better. I just want to see a good movie or a series of movies,” Henry added.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Snyder announced that his cut of Justice League would be releasing on HBO Max as a four-part series. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Snyder will now shoot some more scenes for the film. Earlier it was reported that he won’t be getting to film more scenes, which now stands changed.

Reportedly, Snyder will begin filming this month and is set to bring the universe’s biggest stars. Reportedly, actors including Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, and Ray Fisher will return as Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Cyborg, respectively for the reshoot. The extra shoot for Snyder Cut of Justice League will be wrapped up in a week.

