Our beloved Superman Henry Cavill shed his superhero image and entered the world of Sherlock Holmes in Netflix’s recent flick, Enola Holmes. The actor took the audience by storm and people are ready for more of him as Sherlock. But did you know, Cavill wants to play James Bond? Yes, we aren’t speculating this, Henry himself has confessed. He even revealed that he auditioned for it when he was 22. Read on to know more. Also, the reason he was rejected will leave you shocked.

While Daniel Craig is all set to enthral the audience with his latest 007 drama No Time To Die, Henry Cavill says he is always ready to step into the shoes of the iconic character. For the unversed, this is the last film Craig is playing Bond, and the casting for a new actor is already begun. In that case, is this Cavill taking a dibs?

Recently while promotion Millie Bobby Brown starrer Enola Holmes, Henry Cavill walked down the memory lane in an interview with GQ. Henry recalled how he auditioned for James Bond when he was 22 years old. Henry was in the run to play a young James Bond in the Barbara Broccoli reboot of the franchise. The actor did not make the cut. He revealed that director Martin Campbell told him that he was a “little chubby” for the role.

But years later, after bringing various characters to life, two of which are iconic, Henry Cavill’s heart still goes to James Bond. When asked if he can be the next Bond, Henry said, “If Barbara and Mike [co-producer Michael G. Wilson] were interested in that, I would absolutely jump at the opportunity,” he told GQ. “At this stage, it’s all up in the air. We’ll see what happens. But yes, I would love to play Bond, it would be very, very exciting.”

Henry Cavill has already put in a word, and we hope that the makers listen to it and things materialise. While on that, Daniel Craig’s next James Bond film No Time To Die is all set to hit the big screens in November 20.

Do you want Henry to replace Craig as Bond? Let us know in the comments section below.

