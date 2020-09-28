Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are on cloud 9 these days. The couple recently became parents to a baby girl. Ever since the supermodel had announced her pregnancy fans were delighted and eagerly waiting for their little bundle of joy. The supermodel initially kept her pregnancy a secret but later announced it to the world by posting it on her social media.

In fact, even the news of Gigi’s delivery remained a secret for a few days. Fans were only speculating about it by looking at Bella‘s Instagram post. Well, now that the couple has revealed about their newborn fans really want to get a glimpse of their daughter, which continues to remain a secret. But, amidst all this, there is one thing that is surfacing on the internet now, and it is about the place where the supermodel delivered.

According to reports in The News, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik may have delivered their child at the farmhouse that she owns in rural Pennsylvania. However, not much is known about the details of the baby’s arrival. Reportedly, the exact date of the baby’s arrival is September 19.

For the unversed, Zayn was in isolation with his pregnant girlfriend on the same farm since May. Sources have revealed that the couple bought the farm, which is close to the one that Gigi’s mom Yolanda Hadid owns, to grow tomatoes, cucumbers and cherries. Apparently, Zayn also likes to ride around on his ATV at the estate.

Gigi Hadidi and Zayn Malik announced the birth of their little bundle of joy in endearing Instagram posts. They kept other details under wraps but did mention that the baby was born “last weekend.” Check out their posts below:

Gigi posted a picture of her baby girl’s cute little hand clung to daddy Zayn’s hand. She captioned the image as, “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend, and she’s already changed our world. So in love.”

On the other hand, Zayn Malik too posted a cute picture with his newborn and captioned the image as, “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x.”

