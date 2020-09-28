The last weekend was a special one for WWE fans as they witnessed Clash Of Champions. The pay per view was an anticipated one as everyone was looking forward to ‘heel’ Roman Reigns taking on his cousin Jey Uso. Also, Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton’s contest was something special with an interesting stipulation.

There weren’t many surprises in store for fans, as victories seem to be expected ones. So without wasting much of time, let’s take a look at the results.

Firstly speaking of the night’s major attraction i.e. Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso, the match started off with the big dog surprising fans by dropping off the vest. The contest went to become too much of a personal as Reigns demanded Uso to accept his superiority in the family. The match was a compelling one and ended with Reigns defending his Universal title successfully.

The second important match was between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton. McIntyre successfully defended his Championship against RKO but he got a helping hand by not 1 or 2 but three men. Yes, fans were surprised by an appearance by Big Show, Christian and Shawn Michaels, who damaged the chances of Orton. The legend killer was put into the ambulance, as per the stipulation. The Scottish Psychopath emerged victorious! (not impressively though).

Check out the other results:

Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro (c) vs. Lucha House (Smackdown Tag Team Championship) – Nakamura, Cesaro defends the title.

Jeff Hardy (c) vs. Sami Zayn vs. AJ Styles (Ladder Match for Intercontinental Championship) – Zayn emerges as the new champ.

24/7 Championship – R Truth wins back his title after Gulak defeating him earlier.

Asuka (c) vs. Zelina Vega (Raw Women’s Championship) – Asuka retains the title.

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Apollo Crews (United States Championship) – Lashley defends the title successfully.

The Street Profits (c) vs. Andrade & Angel Garza (Raw Tag Team Championship) – The Street Profits defend the title.

Bayley (c) vs. Asuka (c) (SmackDown Women’s Championship) – Asuka wins by disqualification.

Must Read: Titanic: Kate Winslet Did THIS When She Learnt She Has N*de Scene With Leonardo DiCaprio

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube