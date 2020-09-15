After a bit of dull phase, WWE has finally brought some interesting storylines to cater. With an expected win at Payback, Roman Reigns is now facing the heat from his cousin, Jey Uso. Also, fans are in a treat with Drew McIntyre locking horns with veteran Randy Orton.

Heading for Clash Of Champions, the recent episode of Monday Night RAW has given few updates of the match card. Here are some confirmed fixtures for the pay-per-view which is slated to take place on 27th September. Take a look:

Drew McIntyre (C) VS Randy Orton (Ambulance Match)

It’s an interesting stipulation added by McIntyre, where the only way to win the battle is to incapacitate your opponent and load him into an ambulance. It would be exciting to see if the legend killer dethrones the champ or the ‘chosen one’ retains the title.

Roman Reigns (C) VS Jey Uso

After beating King Corbin, Sheamus and Matt Riddle in a Fatal 4-Way match, Jey has earned his place to go one on one against Universal Champ, Roman Reigns. Will the new ‘Paul Heyman guy’ be able to defeat his cousin? Let’s see, what’s in the store.

Bayley (C) VS Nikki Cross

Till now, Bayley has been successful but this time, there will be no assist from Sasha Banks. Will she be able to defend her SmackDown Women’s Champion title against Cross all alone, let’s see what happens on the night of 27th September.

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (C) VS The Riott Squad

The Riott Squad has already shown its huge impact earlier. Also, with friction between the Women’s Tag Team Champs- Jax and Baszler, it could turn out to be an easy task for Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan to win the gold.

