Under Triple H’s leadership, WWE is smartly using its players to churn out memorable storylines for fans. In the latest move, the promotion is building up one of the biggest clashes in recent times by putting CM Punk against Drew McIntyre, and fans are absolutely loving it. It isn’t about the championship or any other rewards, but we’re heading towards a deadly feud. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, Clash at the Castle was held in Scotland, the home country of McIntyre. McIntyre challenged Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship, and he could have been a winner, but Punk’s interference was a spoilsport. Yes, Punk turned out to be a referee, and he didn’t let McIntyre walk with the gold. Later, he kicked the groin of the Scottish Warrior, leading to Damian retaining his title. This incident marked the beginning of a brutal feud between Punk and McIntyre.

In the recent episode of WWE SmackDown, held at Allstate Arena in Chicago, CM Punk made a return and delivered a speech. Later, Drew McIntyre brutally attacked Punk, thus revenging his loss against Damian Priest. He left Punk bloodied, thus heating up their feud. Now, amid this, let’s look at both superstars’ exciting statistics.

As per Cagematch, CM Punk has 1184 singles matches to his credit. Out of this, he has won an impressive 734 matches, while he has tasted defeat in 400 matches. 50 matches saw no result. Calculating further, the winning ratio of the Best in the World is 62%, which is really commendable. His losing ratio is 33.8%.

Speaking about Drew McIntyre, he has fought 1074 singles matches till now. Out of this, he has won 609 matches. In 421 matches, he has tasted a defeat. 44 matches saw no result. After calculating, the success ratio of McIntyre is 56.7%, which is good but less than CM Punk. The losing ratio of McIntyre is 39.2%.

