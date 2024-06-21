Times have changed again as WWE is back in form, and now, several veterans who retired or quit the company and tried their hands at different promotions are willing to return. Among such wrestlers is Matt Hardy, who has shared his desire to make a smashing comeback along with his brother, Jeff Hardy, after they cut ties with AEW. Keep reading to know more!

For the last few weeks, several speculations have occurred about the Hardy brothers’ contract with AEW (All Elite Wrestling). As their contracts were set to expire, rumors about their WWE return became strong. At the present moment, Matt is associated with TNA (Total Nonstop Action) wrestling. He made his TNA return at the Rebellion pay-per-view after his contract with Tony Khan‘s AEW expired.

Just like Matt Hardy, even Jeff Hardy returned to TNA at Against All Odds. Since then, both are happily associated with the company and having a blast after quitting AEW. However, Matt hasn’t ruled out the possibility of returning to WWE, the place where he attained the maximum fame in his pro wrestling career.

While talking to Busted Open Radio, Matt Hardy shared the desire to return to WWE after a successful run in TNA. He said, “I would like to do TNA and have a hell of a run there, and then I almost feel like now, just the destiny has revealed itself in many ways; I almost feel Jeff and I, we end up returning to WWE, do something small and then go onto the Hall of Fame. That’s the best case scenario.”

Jeff Hardy has struggled with his drug addiction in the past, which has spoiled his reputation among promotions. So when asked about how WWE will trust Jeff again for his one last run, Matt Hardy answered that Jeff could convince the promotion through his determination and best behavior during the ongoing TNA run.

“I think Jeff really wanted to come back to TNA to continue to build equity, and he knows that TNA and WWE are working together. I have friends in the WWE, I have spoken with people in WWE. So I think Jeff just wants to once again just show people how he is a different human being. The way to put equity into that is to go to TNA, have a kickass run, and show people he’s on his best behavior,” Matt quoted.

Meanwhile, Matt Hardy parted ways with WWE in March 2020 after his second return. Jeff Hardy was released from his WWE contract in December 2021.

