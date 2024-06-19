The pro wrestling has changed a lot over the years, and most of the changes are worth celebrating. The working environment is more safer now, and wrestlers are more skilled. However, many veterans have raised their concerns on several occasions that wrestlers in current generation lack personality and a lasting impact. Amid this, it’s good to hear The Undertaker calling Gunther “my guy” and praising his body of work. Keep reading to know more!

Walter Hahn, known by his ring name Gunther, is currently among the most-talked-about pro wrestlers. Within a short period of time, he has attained impressive heights in his career. During his current run with the promotion, he has already been Intercontinental Champion. He even won the title of King of the Ring. More than that, he is often described as one of the best wrestlers to work with. It’s the compliment that’s much more worthy than winning championships.

Not just the fellow wrestlers but even the greatest of all time, The Undertaker, showered praise on Gunther for his work in WWE. Speaking on the Six Feet Under podcast recently, the veteran said, “Gunther is my guy. Two years ago he had about a 10-minute conversation with my little boy. My little boy is fascinated by him. Colt is fascinated by him. They had a conversation out of the clear blue, and he sat there and just talked to him. That’s not why he’s my guy. He’s my guy because he knows how to work and tell a story. I’m real high on him.”

Even before this, The Undertaker had said positive things about Gunther and his tremendous potential in the field of pro wrestling. Responding to it, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion said, “I mean, that’s great, obviously. Like you said, the feedback of the fans is what dictates our journey, how successful that’s going to be, but I guess for every professional, it’s always something else when it comes from up here or a colleague.”

He added, “It’s nice to hear those nice things, and I chat with him sometimes when we run into each other at a WrestleMania or something. The style he worked for his career, I think it’s not that far off that he would be positive towards me because I think it’s somewhat similar,” while talking to Keith Whittier on the Witty Whittier podcast.

