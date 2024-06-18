Being a WWE fan during the Attitude Era was truly a blessing! From so many interesting characters/kayfabe to pro wrestlers with a personality and highly intriguing storylines, watching pro wrestling was really fun then. Apart from these things, some classic entrance themes made our experience more enjoyable, which worked as a cherry on the cake. Today, we’ll be talking about some underrated entrance themes in short.

We all enjoyed the entrances of Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and Triple H, but there’s a piece of music that deserves all the attention and praise. So, here, we’ll be taking a look at five underrated entrance themes during WWE’s Attitude Era, and the list includes Gangrel’s Blood theme song and even Undertaker’s Lord Of Darkness.

Blood – Blood is one of the classics produced during WWE’s Attitude Era. It’s the entrance theme of Gangrel, which was also used for a stable, The Brood. Legendary music composer Jim Johnston composed it. It has that intriguing vibe to it, giving us chills.

Gold-Lust – This is the entrance theme of veteran Goldust. Goldust’s character has its own fan base due to his mysterious feel and bizarre look. Apart from the character’s writing, the theme also makes it look more exciting. Gold-Lust was composed by Jim Johnston.

Burned – Kane has always scared the sh*t out of 90s kids with his bada*s devil gimmick. During WWE’s Attitude Era, the entrance of Kane used to be a goosebumps moment for most of the viewers, and for that, the composition of Burned by Jim Johnston deserves a special mention.

Wreck – Mankind was one of the craziest creations in WWE, and Mick Foley pulled it off brilliantly. Wreck was one of the coolest entrance themes supporting the kayfabe, but it’s still criminally underrated. The theme’s vibe and crazy feel made Mankind more memorable.

Lord of Darkness – The Undertaker was often promoted as one of the most mysterious and even scary characters by the promotion, but the real deal was his act during the storyline of Ministry of Darkness. His act was chilling, and the entrance theme of Lord of Darkness created a huge impact. It’s still one of the most terrifying theme pieces of WWE music.

