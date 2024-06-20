It’s no lie that Chris Jericho made his entire career during his stint with WWE. He was one of the most prominent figures during the Attitude Era, and even later, he maintained his superstar status with his mic skills and entertaining persona. However, a few years back, he cut ties with the promotion and joined the rival camp, AEW. Ever since then, he has been vocal about the negatives of his ex-company.

AEW (All Elite Wrestling) was founded in 2019, and Tony Khan serves as its president and CEO. When this promotion was founded, it became a major attraction in the pro wrestling world, and several WWE stars jumped ship. The real shocker was witnessed when veterans like Jericho, Mark Henry, Big Show, and Sting joined Khan’s promotion.

Of course, there were some valid reasons why some of the seniors quit WWE and AEW. Talking about the same, Chris Jericho once took a dig at his previous promotion for disrespecting veterans like Sting and Paul Wight, aka Big Show. While talking to Digital Spy, Jericho said, “These are guys that were kind of almost insulted in their WWE runs. (Sting and Wight were) definitely not treated with too much respect over the last few years.”

Chris Jericho praised AEW for maintaining the dignity of the veterans of pro wrestling. He said, “We don’t make jokes out of them, and WWE is notorious for that. Whether it’s Sting, Paul Wight, Tully Blanchard, Arn Anderson, Jake Roberts, Dustin Rhodes.”

Particularly speaking about Big Show not getting his due in WWE, Chris Jericho shared, “He was considered to be a WWE tentpole, one of the foundations of the company, but they weren’t really using him.” He further stated that in AEW, Big Show’s experience would be used in the best possible way, and his mentorship is already helping the big guys present in their promotion.

Meanwhile, after spending years in WWE, Chris Jericho quit the company in 2018 and went to NJPW (New Japan Pro-Wrestling). He also enjoyed a short run in the independent circuit. In 2019, he signed a contract with AEW and has been there ever since.

