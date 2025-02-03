Saraya-Jade Bevis once ruled the ring. But in 2017, her world came crashing down. A leaked s** tape turned her life into a nightmare. “I didn’t really want to be alive anymore,” she alluded. She was just 19 when it happened. One moment, she was a rising WWE star. The next, her most private moments were all over the internet. “The person that I was with at the time showed me a picture on Twitter,” she recalled per Unilad.

“I was just like, ‘Oh my God.’ I was like, ‘Is that real?’” It was. And there was no escaping it. Bevis panicked. She bolted out of the house and kept running, literally. She hid in a bush, terrified that someone would recognize her. At the time, she was already battling addiction. Cocaine, alcohol, and now, public humiliation. “That really f**king got me to rock bottom where I didn’t really want to be alive anymore, dude,” she said.

Saraya-Jade Bevis’ family was her lifeline. The thought of disappointing her dad haunted her. “I remember being like, ‘If my dad is disappointed with me, I don’t think I could be here anymore.’” The WWE star called him, sobbing, telling him she was sorry. But his response changed everything. “You had s**. Everyone’s done it. Unfortunately, you’re just in the public eye. It is what it is. You’ve got to suck it up.”

His words hit home. “I just want you to know that I’m still proud of you and I’m not disappointed.” Just like that, the weight started to lift. Her brother echoed the same support. That’s when Saraya-Jade Bevis knew she was going to be okay.

The scandal left scars, but Bevis refused to let it define her. She stepped away from WWE in 2018 due to injury but didn’t disappear. She fought back, landing in AEW under her real name, Saraya. Her story isn’t just about struggle. It’s about survival. And despite the darkest days, Saraya-Jade Bevis proved that no scandal, setback, or public humiliation could keep her down.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Grammy Awards 2025: Fans React To Taylor Swift Not Winning Any Award Despite 6 Nominations, Say “Who Else Thinks This Was Rigged”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News