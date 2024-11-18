Sorry, Harry Potter fans, but Daniel Radcliffe isn’t about to start tweeting or posting selfies anytime soon. The actor, who shot to fame as the boy wizard, just dropped the real reason he stays off social media—and it’s pretty relatable.

In an episode of First We Feast’s Hot Ones, Radcliffe admitted he thought about getting a Twitter but quickly realized it would only lead to drama. “I would love to say there’s some sort of intellectual, well-thought-out reason for this, but I 100 percent know that if I did, you all would be waking up to stories of like, “‘Dan Radcliffe gets into fight with random person on Twitter,’” he said. Yeah, he knows how this would go.

The Harry Potter star also confessed he’s been down the rabbit hole of reading online comments about himself. “I used to look up comments about myself on the internet and read [expletive],” he said, calling it “insane and bad.” So, after getting sucked into that toxic spiral, he made a solid call just to avoid it altogether.

“Twitter and everything just sort of feels like an extension of that,” he explained. “Unless I’m going to go on to just read all nice things about myself, which also feels like another kind of unhealthy thing to do,” Daniel Radcliffe added.

The Lost City actor also understands why navigating social media is challenging for other child stars. “There’s no blueprint for starting young and working stuff out,” Radcliffe said, empathizing with stars like Justin Bieber, who also had to figure things out while being watched by the whole world.

It is clear that Daniel Radcliffe is making the smart move by staying off social media. He’s clearing his mental space and focusing on what matters—his work, his privacy, and his peace of mind.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When John Krasinski Credited Wife Emily Blunt For His Thriving Career: “She’s Been My Secret Ingredient”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News