Ever since HBO announced the Harry Potter television series, fans have been excited to know which actors will carry the films’ legacy forward. While Warner Bros. Television is looking for debutants to play the three young leads, the studio will likely hire established actors to play the adult characters.

As per reports, the studio has found the perfect actor to play Dumbledore in the show. The makers want to cast Mark Rylance as the fan-favorite headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Warner Bros. Television Eyeing Mark Rylance to Play Dumbledore in Harry Potter TV Series

Variety has reported that Mark Rylance, known for his role in the British show Wolf Hall, is the front-runner to play Dumbledore in the Harry Potter series. While the actorhass yet to enter into negotiations with Warner Bros. Television, the studio has already contacted him to check out his availability and interest.

Rylance is an Academy Award-winning actor who has given several memorable performances over the years. Some of his iconic roles include Soviet spy Rudolf Abel in Bridge of Spies (2015) and the titular character in The BFG (2016).Thee 64-year-old actor has appearedon television in shows like Bing and The Undeclared War.

While Raylance is yet to comment on the casting, HBO has released a statement: “We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As weproceedy through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals.”

Richard Harris and Michael Gambon Starred as Dumbledore in the Harry Potter Films

Richard Harris played the role of the Hogwarts headmaster in the first two Harry Potter films. The actor sadly passed away in 2002 and had to be replaced by Michael Gambon. Gambon starred as the magician in the rest of the six movies and passed away in September 2023.

The Harry Potter TV series is a faithful adaptation of J. K. Rowling’s books. The show will delve deeper into thenovels’ themess, which could not be explored in two-hour movies. The show will premiere on the streaming service Max sometime in 2026.

