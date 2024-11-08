Ian McKellen is famous for his sharp discernment, even if it means turning down some of the most high-profile gigs. In a BBC HARDtalk interview, he took a trip down memory lane, revealing why he rejected the coveted role of Dumbledore in the Harry Potter franchise—a decision that still raises eyebrows among fans.

After Richard Harris, who originally played the wise headmaster in Harry Potter, passed away in 2002, McKellen seemed the natural choice to fill those iconic robes. But McKellen turned down the role, citing Harris’s strong disapproval of him as the core reason. “I couldn’t take over the part from an actor I had known didn’t approve of me,” McKellen said candidly.

Their feud, if one could call it that, had subtle beginnings but ran deep enough to influence McKellen’s decision. Harris had once dismissed McKellen, along with actors Derek Jacobi and Kenneth Branagh, as “technically brilliant but passionless”—a statement that didn’t sit well with McKellen. In typical fashion, he didn’t shy away from addressing the comment. “Yeah. Nonsense,” McKellen remarked, shrugging off the critique with his trademark wit. He even joked that, while Harris had merely “played a wizard,” he had played “the real wizard” in The Lord of the Rings franchise as Gandalf.

This refusal was more than professional etiquette; it was McKellen’s way of honoring Harris’s memory while respecting their artistic differences. As he put it, stepping into the role of Dumbledore felt unfair to both of them, especially given Harris’s public opinion of his acting. “Seeing as one of the last things [Harris] did publicly was say what a dreadful actor he thought I was, it would not have been appropriate for me to take over his part,” McKellen later said in a 2007 interview. “It would have been unfair.”

McKellen’s choice adds a pinch of Hollywood drama that evokes shades of the infamous Bette Davis-Joan Crawford rivalry. Still, McKellen refrained from pettiness, refusing to follow in Crawford’s footsteps by embracing a role her rival had left behind. Instead, he passed on the opportunity, paving the way for Michael Gambon, who ultimately took over Dumbledore’s role and, according to McKellen, did so “gloriously.”

This complex relationship wasn’t without its moments of humor. Shortly after Harris’s passing, McKellen penned a brief yet memorable tribute to the actor on his website. He recalled first meeting Harris in 1992 at the Sunset Marquis in Los Angeles: “He was in the bar, drinking soda with two miniature poodles at his feet. He was like a character in a Jacques Tati movie.” The scene captured Harris’s unique character, quirks and all. Reflecting on Harris’s earlier criticism, McKellen added a wry observation: “I supposed he might be a little upset that I had landed the superior wizard on screen.” Yet he rounded off his tribute respectfully, acknowledging, “To die supported by acclaim and a steady job is more than most actors dare hope for, even wonderful ones like Harris.”

In the end, McKellen’s decision to decline the role of Dumbledore stands as a testament to his principles and his respect for his craft. While fans may still wonder what Harry Potter would have looked like with Gandalf as Dumbledore, McKellen’s wit and honesty have ensured that this Hollywood “what-if” remains as charming as it is intriguing.

