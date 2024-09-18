After Richard Harris passed away in 2002, McKellen was considered for the role but unexpectedly turned it down, sparking a compelling ‘what-if’ in the Potterverse.

In the late ’90s, coming off The Lord of the Rings, McKellen seemed like the perfect fit. The producers reached out, clearly hoping he’d step into Harris’s shoes, but the role ultimately went elsewhere. McKellen, however, had reservations.

In an interview with BBC’s Hardtalk, McKellen revealed the crux of his decision: “When [Richard] died—he played Dumbledore the wizard [while] I played the real wizard [Gandalf], of course—the producers called me up and said, ‘Would I be interested in being in the Harry Potter films?’” He continued, “They didn’t say what part. But I worked out what they were thinking. I couldn’t take over the part from an actor who I know disapproved of me.”

The actor in question, Richard Harris, had publicly critiqued McKellen’s acting style as “technically brilliant, but passionless.” This disapproval was a significant factor in McKellen’s decision to pass on the role. He wasn’t about to step into a role that came with lingering negative sentiments from Harris.

While McKellen hesitated, Warner Bros. was not about to let this opportunity slip away. They had other names in mind, including actors like Val Kilmer and Brad Pitt. However, both turned down the role for various reasons. Kilmer was not interested, while Pitt was too exhausted from his previous projects.

With the clock ticking, the focus shifted to Leonardo DiCaprio. He was initially on board and even prepared to take on the role of Dumbledore. But DiCaprio decided to pass after finishing Titanic, citing a reluctance to dive into another special effects-heavy project.

Meanwhile, McKellen remained steadfast in his decision. He explained to Zap2it: “All I knew is that they kept offering me the part and raising the salary every time they called. I kept turning it down… [Ella] said, ‘Papa, I hear you’re not going to be in the Harry Potter movie. If you don’t play Dumbledore then I will never speak to you again.’”

Richard Harris’s granddaughter, Ella, was crucial in convincing him to take on Dumbledore. Despite his initial hesitation, her persistence led to his memorable performances in the first two Harry Potter films.

Meanwhile, Ian McKellen dazzled as Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, cementing his status as a legendary wizard. Michael Gambon then brought his own unique flair to Dumbledore for the remaining six films. McKellen has consistently praised Gambon’s portrayal, showing nothing but respect for his fellow wizard. In his words, “Sometimes when I look at the posters of Michael Gambon, the actor that gloriously plays Dumbledore, I sometimes think it’s me. You know, we get asked for each other’s autographs!”

The Harry Potter casting saga gives us a peek into a world of “what-ifs.” McKellen’s choice to skip Dumbledore, thanks to Harris’s critique, and Harris’s eventual acceptance because of his granddaughter’s push, show how personal views can steer the final outcome.

In the end, Michael Gambon brought his own unique spin to Dumbledore, adding depth to the Harry Potter series. Meanwhile, McKellen’s Gandalf remains legendary. The Potter world continues to shine, leaving us pondering how different casting could have changed cinematic history.

