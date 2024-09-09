Following the official confirmation of the return of the wizarding world of witchcraft and magic, the Harry Potter series will offer a more faithful adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s books, with each season focusing on a different installment in the beloved series. While the original cast cannot reprise their role given their current age and the young portrayal of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley, one notable character from Harry Potter movies, Ginny Weasley, played by Bonnie Wright, has recently hinted at a potential return.

When Wright was asked by People if she would be interested in reprising her role as Ginny in the Harry Potter series, she said, “Never say never, never say no. I would be [open], I’m ready.” Furthermore, the actress opened up about how she’d like Rowling’s novels honored in HBO’s upcoming series adding, “My biggest hope as a fan of the books is that they’re able just to include more of the world that we know and love. With TV shows, you’ve got hours, unlike movies.”

She continued expressing her excitement for the Harry Potter series, explaining that she hopes to see parts of the books left out of the original films due to time constraints. As a fan, she looks forward to a more detailed story adaptation. She also acknowledged that the characters in Harry Potter can be interpreted in many different ways, and she’s eager to see a fresh take on how these iconic roles are portrayed in the new series. After Wright’s tease, Daniel Radcliffe and other original Harry Potter cast members in the series seem tempting. Still, it is doubtful that they will reprise their roles since the series will showcase the story from the beginning when Ginny is 10 years old and Harry turns 11 years old.

The upcoming Harry Potter series is the latest adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s magical world, which began with the release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in 1997. The beloved book series inspired a hugely successful eight-film franchise starring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson. Beyond the main series, the Fantastic Beasts prequel films, starting with Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) and followed by The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) and The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022), further expanded the wizarding universe, featuring Eddie Redmayne as the lead.

