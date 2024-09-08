In an InStyle interview, Zendaya revealed her self-care secret: “Everyone has their own thing, like a form of meditation or whatever,” she asserted. “Me, I find it very hard to just sit there and clear my brain.” Enter the magical world of Hogwarts.

The big question now: which Harry Potter film is her absolute fave? Does she binge the entire series or stick to one movie? And did her red hair have a nod to the Weasleys? We’re itching to know.

Zendaya’s Wizarding World obsession? Totally known. She celebrated her 22nd with a Harry Potter studio tour at Warner Bros. in London. If she hosts a Harry Potter marathon, we’re in—quicker than a Nimbus 2000!

Zendaya and Tom Holland: The Ultimate Harry Potter Quiz Masters

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Harry Potter obsession? Legendary. During a December 10 BBC Radio 1 interview, their love for the Wizarding World took center stage, and boy, did they deliver.

When it came to the ultimate Potter quiz, these Spider-Man: No Way Home stars proved they’re more than just movie heroes—they’re magical trivia wizards. They effortlessly named Ron’s rat Scabbers, Hermione’s cat Crookshanks, Hagrid’s dog Fang, and Neville’s toad Trevor. Their quiz results? Pure enchantment. Host Ali Plumb couldn’t help but call their quiz an “unfair lesson,” and Zendaya agreed, laughing, “It’s [like] a visceral memory.”

Holland chimed in with a chuckle, “You know what’s so funny though, I can remember all of that stuff. But when I was at school and you said to me, ‘do a simultaneous equation,’ my brain was like — no, not happening. But I can tell you all the Horcruxes, everything.”

Their effortless recall of these details put even the most dedicated Potterheads to shame. Watching the duo navigate their quiz was like watching a Quidditch match—thrilling and impressive. If there was ever a challenge for the ultimate Harry Potter fan, Zendaya and Holland would definitely be top contenders.

