Picture this: Holland, in the thick of his auditions, trying for the role of Finn, but he just couldn’t keep it together. “I was like four or five auditions in, and I think I was auditioning for John Boyega’s role,” Holland recalled.

The reason? A woman in the room was giving her best droid impression. “I remember doing this scene with this lady, bless her, and she was just a drone,” Holland chuckled. “So I was doing all of this, like, ‘We gotta get back to the ship!’ And she was going, ‘Bleep, bloop bloop.’ I just couldn’t stop laughing. I found it so funny.”

Holland felt bad because the woman was giving it her all. “I obviously didn’t get the part,” he admitted. “That wasn’t my best moment.” Boyega eventually landed the role in Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens, making a huge splash as Finn despite facing some harsh criticism.

But let’s not forget that Holland bounced back in a legit way. He nabbed the Spider-Man role in 2015. Then, he debuted in Captain America: Civil War. Since then, the actor has starred in major flicks.

Holland’s currently filming his third solo Spider-Man movie, which promises to mix in some familiar Marvel faces. Even though the Star Wars gig didn’t pan out, Holland’s superhero career is shining brighter than ever.

Tom Holland’s Audition Trick: From Laughing Through Star Wars to Soaring as Spider-Man

Tom Holland’s journey from a giggling Star Wars hopeful to Spider-Man is as fascinating as his superhero antics. Holland’s audition trick for landing roles is downright clever. “I have this little cheat that I used to do where I would get something really wrong in the first take,” he revealed. The trick? Mess up on purpose to get direction and then nail it on the second try. This tactic showcased his adaptability and ability to take feedback, a quality that obviously caught Marvel’s attention.

Holland pivoted to the MCU, making a splash as Spider-Man. Reflecting on his career, he credits Robert Downey Jr. and Zendaya. “Robert Downey Jr. is the godfather of the MCU,” Holland asserted, admiring Downey’s professionalism and kindness on set. Zendaya, too, played a pivotal role. “She was so helpful in the process of my life changing,” Holland noted, highlighting how Zendaya’s support and advice helped him navigate fame and stay grounded.

As for career advice, Holland’s dad once told him, “If you won every single time, winning would become losing.” This perspective helped Holland handle rejection and keep pushing forward. For aspiring actors, Holland recommends watching Primal Fear. “Edward Norton’s performance in that film is flawless,” he said, underscoring the acting chops that every actor should strive to emulate.

Tom Holland’s audition trick and candid reflections reveal how he turned a few missteps into a superhero success story.

