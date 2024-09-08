Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Scares Up Above Average CinemaScore As Fans Say "Not As Good As The First Movie" – Check Out How The Grade Compares To The Prequel

Tim Burton’s highly emancipated sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is winning over fans who gave it a solid grade on Opening Day. However, nostalgic moviegoers still can’t help but feel the sequel doesn’t quite measure up to the first film’s cult classic status. Despite an overwhelming number of fans preferring the first film over the sequel, the latest entry scored a notch higher than the predecessor. Check out their CinemaScore.

Tim Burton’s sequel, which arrives 36 years after the original, was off to a roaring start at the box office with a $41.5 million opening day haul, including $13 million in previews. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is on track to score $100 million+ in opening weekend.

The comedy-horror movie is Tim Burton’s highest opening ever and is on course to be the second-biggest September opening of all time behind the R-rated blockbuster It, which earned $123 million in opening weekend.

The latest entry drew hordes of moviegoers into theaters, a testament to the original’s enduring legacy after three decades. The sequel received a B+ CinemaScore. While it’s not an A, it’s still scored above the original Beetlejuice, which has a B CinemaScore.

The sequel’s B+ grade was on par with the 82% audience score on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Many viewer reviews contended that while the sequel is good, it doesn’t measure up to the prequel.

A fan, Kristen, wrote,” It was good but not as good as the first movie.” Another viewer added, “Despite the first movie being better, I thought the sequel was pretty good. It had its funny moments. They did a pretty good job explaining what happened to some of the characters from the first movie that were missing in the sequel.”

The sequel also has a lower critic score compared to its predecessor. The latest entry has a 78% score. Meanwhile, the prequel scored a higher 83%. The latest entry is playing in theaters across North America.

Must Read: Blink Twice Box Office (North America): Channing Tatum’s Thriller Needs Less Than $3 Million To Unleash This Milestone

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News