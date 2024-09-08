Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Box Office: Turns Out To Be Tim Burton's Biggest Opener - Check Out His Top 5 Best Openers

The long-awaited sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice set a new domestic box office record for Tim Burton. After 36 years, Tim Burton returned with the sequel to the 1988 cult classic Beetlejuice. The long wait was worth it. Moviegoers flooded theaters on the opening day to watch the sequel, which set a new record for the director.

Before opening in theaters across North America, Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice scared up an impressive $13 million in Thursday previews. This was the second highest paid preview earnings of 2024. The film opened in theaters on September 6, 2024, and earned $41.5 million on the opening day, including preview screenings.

That’s the biggest opening day for director Tim Burton’s career, overtaking the $40.8 million opening day of Alice in Wonderland, which went on to earn over $1 billion worldwide.

Check out his top five biggest debuts (without adjusting for inflation).

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024)- $41.5 Million Alice In Wonderland (2010) – $40.8 Million Planet Of The Apes (2001) – $25 Million Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) – $20.7 Million Dumbo (2019) – $15.2 Million

Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice 2 was also the second-biggest opening day ever for a September release, behind 2017’s It’s $50.42 million. The film is projected to earn between $100 million and $110 million at the domestic box office in its first three-day release. The movie is eyeing a debut of $135 million to $150 million worldwide. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice reunited Michael Keaton, Catherine O’Hara, and Winona Ryder with Burton, who directed the original film in 1988. The original grossed over $75 million against a budget of $15 million.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

