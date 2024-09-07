Alien: Romulus is still collecting impressive numbers at the China box office, and now it has set foot in another Asian country, Japan. The film has started on a positive note in Japan and is eyeing a decent opening there. The film will get a good boost from the Japanese box office and might enable it to climb the charts. This Fede Alvarez starrer is already a summer box-office success. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie is at the top of the Chinese box office chart and is still leading. It is less than $10 million away from achieving the $100 million mark. It is already the second-highest-grossing movie in the franchise. The film features Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, and Spike Feam in crucial roles.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando has revealed the box office data for the opening day of Alien: Romulus in Japan. The report stated that the film’s word of mouth is very positive and has received a 4.0 star from the audience, which is equal to an A- CinemaScore. It is reportedly the best reception for any Alien film in Japan. It is a land of some outstanding anime shows and might be a tough crowd to please with sci-fi content such as this. Hence, getting a four-star is no small achievement.

According to the report, the latest installment in the Alien franchise collected $665K on Friday, its release day. It might not be a thrilling number, but Alien: Romulus has opened at #1 at the Japanese box office despite that. The movie is eyeing $2 million-$3 million on its opening weekend.

As per Box Office Mojo, Alien: Romulus collected $93.28 million at the North American box office, and at the international markets, it has reached a $197.42 million cume. The film’s worldwide collection is $290.71 million.

Fede Alvarez directed Alien: Romulus, which starred Cailee Spaeny and was released in theatres on August 16.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Breaks Record As Widest Release Ever For Warner Bros After Opening In 4500+ Theaters Across The U.S.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News