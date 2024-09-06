Filmmaker Tim Burton and Warner Bros.’s highly anticipated sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has already smashed a record before it officially arrives in theaters on September 6, 2024.

Warner Bros is going all in for the long-awaited sequel by pulling out all the stops before it arrives in theaters tomorrow. According to multiple reports, Warner Bros has secured an unprecedented number of theatres across the U.S. for the screening of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice on its opening day.

The sequel to the beloved 1988 classic is the only movie in Warner Bros. history to hold a screening in over 4,500 theatres on opening day. The studio has reportedly secured 4,575 theaters across the U.S., highlighting its confidence in the film’s box office potential. Warner Bros. is betting big on the sequel, which is tracking for the biggest September opening weekend in eight years.

Beetlejuice 2 is tracking to open at over $100 million at the domestic box office. The last Warner Bros. film to receive a wide release was Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, which opened in 4393 theatres across America.

Currently, the record for the widest opening ever is held by Disney’s The Lion King, which was released in 4,802 theatres across the U.S. With 4575 theatres, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has taken second place in the list of widest debuts ever, dethroning Universal Pictures Secret Life of Pets.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was off to a great start at the box office, earning the third highest-paid previews of the year. Tim Burton’s sequel made $12 million in Wednesday and Thursday previews, which is tied with Dune Part Two’s preview earnings.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

