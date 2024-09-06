Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Box Office (North America): Equals Dune 2 After Recording 3rd Highest Paid Previews Of 2024 With A 10 Million+ Score

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is scaring up some big numbers at the box office ahead of its September 6, 2024, worldwide premiere. The long-awaited sequel to the Tim Burton-directed film recorded the third biggest Thursday preview screening of 2024. The Thursday haul is the third biggest of the year, in line with Dune: Part Two’s Wednesday and Thursday night preview earnings.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice sees the return of Michael Keaton as the Ghost with the most Beetleguise. Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara will also reprise their roles as mother and daughter duo Lydia and Delia Deetz. Meanwhile, Jenna Ortega will play Lydia Deetz’s teenage daughter. As three generations of Deetz women return home to Winter River following a family tragedy, Ortega discovers a portal to the afterlife and conjures the demon Beetlejuice, who returns to wreak havoc on the family.

Thirty-six years after the original film stormed the theaters and raked in $75 million in box office earnings, the sequel is tracking to outperform the predecessor during the debut weekend. The horror comedy is expected to earn over $100 million at the domestic box office in the opening weekend.

Considering the preview performance, Tim Burton’s sequel is on track to light up the box office in the opening weekend. According to Deadline, the film raked $12M in Wednesday and Thursday night previews. Tim Burton’s film is tied with Dune 2 as the third highest previews of 2024 behind Deadpool and Wolverine and Inside Out 2, which made massive $38.5 million and $13 million in Thursday previews at the box office.

Earlier this year, Dune: Part Two made $12M in Thursday night preview, including $4.5M from an Imax preshow program. The film went on to earn $82.5 million in the opening weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Koimoi has not independently verified them.

