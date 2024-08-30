Tim Burton’s highly anticipated sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is gearing up to be this year’s third highest-grossing film in the opening weekend after garnering rave reviews at the Venice Film Festival. Per Global Market Research Company, NRG earlier this month, the horror comedy was tracking to rake in $80M in its opening weekend. However, following the positive reception after its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, NRG reports the tracking continues to tick up.

Thirty-six years after the 1988 cult classic Beetlejuice killed the box office, the sequel will hit theaters on September 6. Tim Burton returns to direct the horror comedy with Michael Keaton, who is reprising his title Ghost role. Meanwhile, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara are back as Lydia and Delia Deetz, with Jenna Ortega playing Lydia’s daughter.

The Original film was a box office hit, grossing $74 million domestically against a budget of $15 million. The 1988 film grossed over $8 million in the opening weekend.

Earlier this month, the sequel was tracking a debut of $65 million to $75 million. However, Global Market Research Company NRG now reports tracking has jumped to $105 million for the domestic opening weekend.

If Tim Burton’s sequel rakes in over $100 million in the domestic weekend, it will be the third highest grosser behind Inside Out 2, which took in over $150 million in the debut weekend. Deadpool and Wolverine top the chart as the highest-grossing film in the domestic opening weekend, raking in over $200 million.

The film opened at the Venice Film Festival this week. It garnered rave reviews from several top critics, including BBC, who said, “The nicest surprise is that Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is that rare thing, a big-budget comedy which is actually funny.”

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will open in theaters on September 6, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

