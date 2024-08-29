Following the outstanding success of Fede Alvarez’s Alien: Romulus, the director has teased about the future of the standalone movie, a sequel and when viewers can expect a follow-up movie. Alvarez’s new installment after Ridley Scott’s Alien: Covenant in 2017 goes back to the franchise’s roots.

The movie follows Cailee Spaeny’s character Rain, along with her young friends, as they confront a deadly Xenomorph on an abandoned space station. The movie ends with Rain and Andy surviving the ordeal as the two make their way to a distant planet called Yvaga. Although there is no confirmation of the sequel yet, Alvarez was asked in a recent interview if he has any ideas for Alien: Romulus sequel.

The director teased that the sequel could pick the story of Rain and Andy’s journey to Yvaga. He shared, “For me, it’s always been about story. So, once we finished, we started thinking, ‘What do you think happens when or if they get to your Yvaga? Is it going to be great? Or is it a terrible place?’ We tend to believe it’s probably a terrible place that they think is great and fantasize about, so we naturally start thinking about where it goes and what’s going to happen. And then, a few minutes in, we go, ‘Oh, that sounds like a sequel.’”

Alvarez further explained that when considering a sequel, they are focusing primarily on whether the story truly needs another chapter and if the audience is interested in what happens next. They prefer to wait and see how people react before making any decisions. He believes that sequels shouldn’t be rushed and suggests taking time to let the audience develop a strong desire for more. Alvarez continued by stating that there was a seven-year gap between Alien and Aliens, which allowed the anticipation to build. Though he didn’t confirm the sequel, they do have ideas for where the story could go next.

Since its release, Alien: Romulus has received positive reviews from both critics and audiences. The movie grossed $50 million at the US box office within one week of its release.

