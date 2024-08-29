Harry Potter’s Daniel Radcliffe quickly gained global stardom after portraying the titular role in Harry Potter movies. He started his acting career at a young age and portrayed the role for ten years, featuring in all the eight films of the Harry Potter franchise. Following the conclusion of the franchise’s movies, Radcliffe appeared in several other movies like The Lost City, Imperium, Jungle, and others.

Apart from his professional life, Radcliffe has been in a relationship with Erin Darke since 2012. The couple even welcomed a son in 2023, but before the pregnancy, he was certain that he didn’t want fame for his kid.

In a throwback conversation with Evan Rachel Wood for Newsweek about the film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the duo discussed earning fame at a young age as Radcliffe expressed that film sets can be a “wonderful” place for kids. He said, “I want my kids, if and when they exist…I would love them to be around film sets. A dream would be for them to come onto a film set and be like ‘God, you know, I’d love to be in the art department. I’d love to be something in the crew.’ Some part of this, but not from that.”

However, the Harry Potter star revealed that he “wouldn’t want fame for my kid.”

During their conversation, Radcliffe also opened up about his previous comments about working on films. He expressed that film sets can be positive environments for children, as long as there’s no pressure or expectations of the experience being a big deal in their lives. Radcliffe acknowledged that working on film sets can be a wonderful experience, but he pointed against the fame, equipping the fame that accompanies the experience can be detrimental.

Recently, the 35-year-old opened up about how things have been after becoming a dad. He expressed that he “cries a lot more, in a nice way,” and being a dad is the best thing that has happened to him.

