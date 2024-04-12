Daniel Radcliffe spends his formative years doing the Harry Potter movies. The ensemble cast lost a few heavyweight members over the last few years, and among them, Alan Rickman’s passing was hard on fans. Alan played Professor Severus Snape in the blockbuster series. Recently, Daniel revealed how he was intimidated by Rickman for the first few movies.

The movies are based on JK Rowling‘s fantasy books, and the first film was released in 2001. There are eight movies in the franchise, and they were released in a decade. The franchise has reportedly earned an earthshattering $7.7 billion worldwide.

Daniel Radcliffe recently appeared on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast with his ‘Merrily We Roll Along’ co-stars. The host showed him a clip from an interview with the late actor Alan Rickman. In the 2016, Alan lauded Daniel. The Harry Potter actor was moved by the old clip as he revealed being intimidated by Alan in the first three films.

Daniel said. “I was so intimidated by Alan Rickman. How can you not be by that voice?” He added, “Even hearing that voice, you forget quite how low it was until it echoes through you. I was so intimidated by him for the first three movies. I was terrified by him and was like, ‘This guy hates me.’ Somewhere along the lines, he saw that I really wanted to do this and work at it.”

The Harry Potter star mentioned how Alan Rickman ended his vacation by watching Daniel Radcliffe on Broadway. He added that Alan had watched all his stage work while alive. Daniel revealed that Rickman was the first person to advise him about voice coaching, and he felt lucky.

For the unversed, one of Harry Potter’s most misunderstood characters was Alan Rickman’s Professor Severus Snape, and the actor made it more memorable with his excellent performance. Rickman passed away on January 14, 2016, due to cancer.

