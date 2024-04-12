Anthony Mackie waited all these years to get back at his Marvel colleague Tom Holland after the Spider-Man star dissed him for not having his solo film. Mackie will appear in MCU’s Captain America: Brave New World. At CinemaCon, Kevin Feige presented this upcoming Marvel movie alongside Ryan Reynolds, led by Deadpool & wolverine. In the recent event, Mackie continued his fun feud with Holland and kept scrolling to get the deets.

Mackie played the role of Falcon in the MCU until Chris Evans’ Cap handed him his shield, making Sam Wilson his successor. Mackie and Sebastian Stan, aka Bucky, got their own Disney+ show, The Falcon and the winter soldier. This movie will introduce Hollywood legend Harrison Ford as Thaddeus Ross and his first look from it has gone viral on social media.

Captain America: Brave New World’s clip from CinemaCon showcased Ford’s Ross welcoming Sam to the White House and thanking him for his past heroic actions, as per EW. He tasks Sam with reforming Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, aka the Avengers. Ross most probably hints at the new Avengers, and we saw Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan meet Kate Bishop at the end of The Marvels set on the journey to find recruits.

Check out Harrison Ford’s look as Thaddeaus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross from the upcoming movie here, posted by EW via Culture Crave on X:

Now, circling back to Anthony Mackie and Tom Holland’s feud. The duo shared the screen for the first time in Captain America: Civil War. Holland’s Spider-Man gives Sam and Bucky a hard time during the airport scene, but they are finally able to get rid of Peter Parker.

What did Tom Holland say about Anthony Mackie?

In 2018, when Holland joined Mackie and Sebastian Stan at the Ace Comic Con in Seattle, Tom was surprised that Anthony hadn’t watched Spider-Man: Homecoming. It was Tom’s first solo MCU movie. The Unchartered actor did not let it go and said, “I haven’t seen the Falcon movie — oh, no, there isn’t one, sorry.” Mackie responded, “Well-played, sir.”

Tom Holland’s punching air right now over Anthony Mackie getting his own movie 😂 #CaptainAmerica4 pic.twitter.com/zsvHbOwwNo — Marvel Facts (@MarveIFacts) April 23, 2021

Anthony Mackie’s response to Tom Holland’s jibe –

Mackie is planning on getting back at Tom Holland for his snarky comment years back. As per EW, Anthony said, “He did that on a very public stage, so I’m going to hold that till the premiere. I’m going to make sure that Marvel makes him come to the premiere, and then I’m going to sit him next to me, and I’m going to watch him watch the movie.”

About Captain America: Brave New World

Speaking of his upcoming MCU movie, the actor said, “It made more sense for it to be more of a grounded espionage action movie as opposed to aliens and airplanes coming through portals and s—.” Mackie continued, “One of the biggest conversations we had from the beginning was for this not to be Falcon and the Winter Soldier — Part 2, for this to be its movie with its own story, with its own characters.” According to Anthony, this movie is ’10 times bigger’ than the Disney+ series.

The movie is slated to be released in the theatres on February 14, 2025.

For more updates on MCU, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Deadpool & Wolverine: Thor To Make A Cameo; Shawn Levy Reacts To Taylor Swift’s ‘Dazzler’ Rumors – Here’s All You Need To Know About MCU Flick’s CinemaCon Footage

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News