JK Rowling Reignites Transphobic Controversy! Targets Harry Potter Stars Daniel Radcliffe & Emma Watson For Supporting Trans People: "Not Safe, I'm Afraid..."

There’s trouble brewing in the magic world. All has not been well between Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson and series author JK Rowling. The author has been under severe criticism for the past couple of years for her problematic views on trans rights. Daniel and Emma have publicly spoken against her, and Rowling seems to know how to hold a grudge. Here’s why she is reigniting her feud with her former cast.

The Harry Potter series was and continues to be one of the most beloved franchises. The series has tapped into a level of emotion only a few pieces of cinema or writing can. Harry Potter and the characters created by JK Rowling have been loved by so many people globally, and they mean so much to people that some have made it into their whole lifestyle. The films have inspired merchandise, tattoos, theme parks, cafes, and even weddings and baby showers- talk about impact.

The world of Harry Potter became a haven for children and people who felt different or overshadowed, be it the movies or the series. So, it is understandable that people lashed out when JK Rowling, the author of the series, made remarks that were against Transgender people. The incident also led Daniel Radcliffe, who plays the titular role, to voice his public support for the trans community. Emma Watson, who played the role of Hermoine, also expressed her support for the community in a broader sense. Rowling is now reigniting her feud with both stars, saying they can ‘save their apologies.’

Rowling, a self-described trans-exclusionary radical feminist, responded to a social media user who said, “Just waiting for Dan and Emma to give you a very public apology … safe in the knowledge that you will forgive them” for their earlier support for trans rights.

Rowling’s response triggered another wave of backlash; she said: “Not safe, I’m afraid, Celebs who cozied up to a movement intent on eroding women’s hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatized de transitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single-sex spaces.”

Rowling has regularly used her platform to criticize transgender campaigners and claim that trans women undermine the feminist movement. She stated that she would “happily” serve time in prison for her beliefs on the matter.

Radcliffe and Watson have not publicly commented on minors’ transitions, although they have expressed their general support for the trans community. This recall has led many fans to reiterate their disappointment in JK Rowling, with many saying that they can never look at the Harry Potter series the same way because of Rowling’s conduct.

