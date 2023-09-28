Much has been said about Dumbledore’s s*xuality in the Harry Potter movies especially after JK Rowling has dropped subtle hints on different occasions causing quite a frenzy amongst the fans. Apart from Rowling, the director of the second Fantastic Beasts film David Yates revealed that the movie won’t explicitly refer to Dumbledore’s s*xuality. Several Reddit threads in the past have also discussed whether Dumbledore was gay or not. Scroll down to know the details.

Sir Michael Gambon, who played the role of Professor Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight Harry Potter movies died on September 28, 2023, at the age of 82. Jude Law also portrayed the same role but in a younger version in Fantastic Beasts movies.

According to Entertainment Weekly, JK Rowling way, back in 2007, replied to a fan’s question on social media when asked whether Dumbledore had ever found love. To this the author replied that she “always thought of Dumbledore as gay.” Rowling later also went on to explain, “Dumbledore fell in love with Grindelwald, and that added to his horror when Grindelwald showed himself to be what he was.” The author also recalled how she once asked the Harry Potter filmmakers to remove a line in the Half-Blood Prince movie where he reminisces about a girl he once knew. Rowling slipped a note in the margin for the scriptwriter writing, “Dumbledore’s gay!”

In 2015, JK Rowling, again responded to a fan’s social media post who said that they could not see Dumbledore as a gay man. To this, Rowling tweeted, “Maybe because gay people just look like… people?”

.@anakocovic21 Maybe because gay people just look like… people? — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 24, 2015

In 2016, JK Rowling dropped a hint that the Fantastic Beasts series will explore Dumbledore’s s*xuality. “I can’t tell you everything I would like to say because this is obviously a five-part story so there’s lots to unpack in that relationship,” said Rowling, adding, “You will see Dumbledore as a younger man and quite a troubled man- he wasn’t always the sage. We’ll see him at that formative period of his life.”

However, in 2018 the director of the Fantastic Beasts series David Yates shared that his movies will not explicitly shed light on Dumbledore’s s*xuality. “I think all the fans are aware of [Dumbledore’s s*xuality],” assumed Yates adding, “He had a very intense relationship with Grindelwald when they were young men. They fell in love with each other’s ideas and ideology and each other.”

In March 2019, JK Rowling left the Internet in shock when she confirmed that Dumbledore and Grindelwald had a s*xual dimension to their relationship.

JK Rowling concluded, “I’m less interested in the s*xual side though I believe there is a s*xual dimension to this relationship than I am in the sense of the emotions they felt for each other which ultimately is the most fascinating thing about all human relationships.”

