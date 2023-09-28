Henry Cavill is known for his role as Superman in the old DC universe, and he is a self-certified nerd who is also proud of it. Cavill has millions of fans, and they all know that he has a dog in the breed American Akita named Kal, who is at times seen accompanying the actor to multiple events. Similarly, Kal once accompanied Henry on the sets of his Netflix series, The Witcher, and he faced quite an emotional situation involving him. Stick to the end of the article to get the deets!

Cavill has been widely loved and appreciated for his role in the supernatural series, but unfortunately, due to alleged creative differences, the actor stepped down from continuing to play the character of Geralt of Rivea. Not just that, Henry’s time has been going well in terms of his career lately because of ousting from the DC universe as Superman after James Gunn and Peter Safran came into the picture.

Henry Cavill is known for being very passionate about his games, and as mentioned earlier, he is a geek who loves his doggo Kal a lot, so when Kal met with an accident on the set of The Witcher, Cavill was heartbroken as he once mentioned himself at the Witcher Con 2021 as per Winter Is Coming. Henry recalled, “This day, Kal had run out of my trailer. And there [were] these metal stairs outside the trailer.” As per the report, the stars had holes in them to prevent water from gathering in them, but it caused an injury to Cavill’s pet doggo.

Henry Cavill added, “Kal got one of his claws stuck in it as he jumped off, and all I heard him do is yelp. And I thought, ‘Oh, he’s landed badly on his shoulder or something.'” Unfortunately, the Man of Steel actor’s pet hurt himself badly as he had “ripped his claw all the way off apart from a little bit.” The incident took place just before the actor was about to leave for his shot, and he was all covered in yoghurt and fruit dye representing monster guts.

Henry Cavill recalled getting a call from his assistant Leah Gyimah, and as he said, “Leah says, ‘Right, vet says it should be fine. They’re just gonna remove the nail. And they need to put him under. And the vet has just warned and said, look, dogs going under, they may not necessarily wake up.’”

But deep inside, The Witcher star was really worried about Kal and described it as “a particularly rough moment” as he said, “[I was] sitting there thinking, ‘I’m never going to see my dog again’…And I’m here on set, doing this, rather than with him.”

Thankfully, Kal got well, and Henry Cavill did not have to face anything tragic!

On the work front, Henry Cavill will be seen in Argylle alongside Dua Lipa, and they already caused a stir with their chemistry; the film is slated to release in 2024. As for The Witcher, Cavill has said goodbye to the character, and it will be taken over by Liam Hemsworth.

