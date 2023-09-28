Robert Downey Jr is one of the most renowned actors in Hollywood who is known for her iconic portrayal of Iron Man in the MCU, where he was seen creating advanced techs, and it seems his real persona also has a fascination with environment-conserving advanced technological things. RDJ’s Malibu mansion is a unique architectural marvel! Stick to the end of the article to find out about the unique house and how much it costs.

The house of RDJ has been reportedly sitting on a 6,500 square-foot property, and it is nothing but a dream for many, and the Avengers star is living it. The design of the house has a resemblance with the Spy Kids lair, and he calls it the Clubhouse. The unique house was created on the method of discovery by industrial designer Dante Bini in 1964, and RDJ’s house was designed by Dante’s son Nicolo.

As per the New York Times via Hypebeast, Robert Downey Jr’s Binishell home has a wide open plan with the front door opening into the foyer having a large saltwater aquarium. It has two guest rooms with a view of Toxic Mickey piece of art by Bill Barminski, a large kitchen and a dining room with a breakfast corner. It also has an arcade room and screening room as well for private use. As per the report, Nicolo was asked to build the uniquely designed house back in 2013 after RDJ finished filming his Iron Man trilogy for MCU.

According to the report, the inflated house of Robert Downey Jr. was created by covering a nylon-coated neoprene air bladder in wet steel-reinforced concrete. It is then slowly inflated, and thus, the name inflated house. The mixture solidifies in about an hour, thereby producing a thin-shelled aerodynamic bungalow. The eco-friendly structure of the house reportedly takes 75% less energy to build, and it gets constructed in an hour.

As per the Millionaire Homes on Instagram, the futuristic Malibu mansion of Robert Downey Jr costs around $13,400,000! Now, that’s a fitting place for the Tony Stark actor to reside in. The account has also shared pictures of the dream mansion of the Hollywood star; here, check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millionaire Homes (@millionaire__homes)

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Jennifer Aniston Once Described Herself As “A Big Old Fat Wuss” Before She Cracked The Life-Changing Role Of Rachel Green In Friends By Shedding 30 Pounds

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News