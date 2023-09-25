Actor Josh Brolin is celebrating his wedding anniversary with wife Kathryn Boyd Brolin. Penning a note to her on their big day, the ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ star thanked the stars that he chose her.

On September 23 evening, Brolin, 55, posted a carousel of photos taken over the years of him and his “fierce” wife, 35, sharing kisses as he marked their seventh wedding anniversary on Instagram.

“It’s in moments like these that move me,” the actor began in his caption. “Our foreground assaults of any backdrop. It could be us then or us now, the kisses that create us.”

Take A Look:

“They are all at once sexy and smart and more stripped down than I’ve ever known us to be,” the ‘Deadpool 2’ star continued. “You’re a force who demands the experience of deepening, and I thank my lucky stars that you chose me to want to share all this with,” People reported.

Kathryn is Josh Brolin’s third wife, and he met her back in 2016 when she worked as his assistant. The pair got romantically entangled and then got engaged a year later.

The couple share two daughters, Westlyn, 4, and Chapel Grace, 2, with Brolin also having two children, daughter Eden, 29, and son Trevor, 34, whom he shares with his first wife, actress Alice Adair.

“Fierce ain’t for everyone. Most people want their cake and their icing left at the back door and they don’t want you to knock too loud when you leave it. We are a more feral bunch,” Brolin continued in his Saturday caption.

“You can see it in our little girls, as they already embrace the dirt clod voices that are theirs and not the masquerading whispers of that weakest vocabulary word: etiquette,” he went on. “Kindness and the surety that every voice is unique and beautiful and worthy and has the capacity to sing becomes us.”

Brolin concluded his tribute by saying, “We sing. And we kiss. And I celebrate the pirate ship that is you. Love and foreverly. Happy Anniversary,” as he tagged Kathryn.

A final photo showed the pair kissing outside near a lake in a valley surrounded by trees as Kathryn held one of their daughters as a newborn.

