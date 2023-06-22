Elizabeth Olsen had a hard time doing her intimate scenes with her MCU co-star Josh Brolin in the movie Oldboy, but the actress drew inspiration from Kate Winslet and once shared the full story behind it. There were not just intimate scenes in the film but n*de scenes as well, and Olsen is way younger than the Thanos actor, which made her apprehensive back then.

The film starring Olsen and Brolin in the lead came out in 2013, and it was inspired by a Korean film of the same name, which was initially based on the Old Boy manga. It was directed by Spike Lee, and the film dealt with some disturbing scenes and not to mention the subject was complicated too, and despite some amazing actors, the film reportedly failed at the box office.

While speaking to She Knows, Elizabeth Olsen revealed how she took inspiration from Kate Winslet to prepare herself for the n*de scenes with Josh Brolin and as per reports, they both had a hard time doing it. Speaking of the Titanic star, Olsen said, “I remember watching Holy Smoke and thinking that it was so reassuring to see a young Kate doing something that was so bold in so many ways. I thought to myself, ‘OK, so it doesn’t destroy your career if you appear n*de or take risks’, because not everyone in my family and group of friends thought it was the best idea to be n*ked in a movie.”

For the unversed, Holy Smoke came out in 1999, just two years after Titanic was released, where Winslet featured opposite Harvey Keitel and the two, just like Elizabeth Olsen and Josh Brolin, had a huge age gap of 20 years.

Elizabeth Olsen had her reservations about the nak*d scenes, but she mentioned how the director helped her out, and she also revealed how it was equally difficult for her co-star as well as he had a daughter. She said, “It was probably weirder for him than for me because he has a daughter my age, so I’m sure that was weird for both of them.” They overcame all the awkwardness and gave their best on screen, yet failed to impress the audience.

