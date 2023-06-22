The drama around Shakira and her personal life has been making headlines for over a month now, and the noise around it refuses to fade. While her split with Gerard Piqué sent shock waves across the world, the two are now moving on and finding love again in their lives, which has been making the most number of headlines. But turns out the musician, who was reportedly devastated after the break up, has yet again decided to take a dig at the former footballer in her new track preview.

If you aren’t aware, both Shakira and Gerard decided to part ways over 11 years of being in a relationship that was looked at as a perfect one. The reason behind the split was said to be that the pop sensation found that Piqué was cheating on her after she discovered a half-empty strawberry jam bottle in her home post returning from her tour. She found out that someone was staying at her home in her absence because neither Gerard nor the kids liked strawberry jam.

It turns out even a year after splitting up, Shakira still is angry with Gerard Piqué, who now is reportedly preparing to announce his engagement with girlfriend Clara Chia and is even planning to get married. The Hips Don’t Lie fame has taken digs at Piqué yet again, in the preview of her new track. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Shakira, on her Instagram handle, shared a preview of her new song Empty Cup, with a video of her surfing across the Ocean. The preview is a dig at Gerard Piqué as she sings, “You are always busy with so much business. It would be nice, my love, a little leisure. Relax here on the sofa and give me your attention. The phone rings, use your hand with me I know you’re hot, but I’m much hotter.”

She chose to caption the post as, “On mermaid watch.” Check it right below:

This isn’t the first time Shakira has taken a dig at Gerard Piqué through her tracks. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

