The ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer Shakira became a victim of a lie as her ex-partner Gerard Pique was caught cheating on her with Clara Chia Marti. It had been on the news with social media taking it by storm. Pique after his split with the hitmaker has now spoken for the first time about their breakup and more. Scroll below to know what he has to say about it all.

Gerard and Shakira were together for 12 years and they parted ways in June last year. It was earlier this year when she discovered his cheating. He allegedly cheated on her with Clara and it seems the former soccer player is still with her. He has spoken about his relationship with his 23-year-old girlfriend also.

Speaking to El Plais about his split with Shakira, their sons and his relationship with Clara Chia, Gerard Pique really shared a lot. He noted that he is very happy about where he is now currently. Pique shared, “I keep doing what I want. The day I die, I will look back and hope I have always done what I wanted. I want to be faithful to myself. I’m not going to spend money cleaning up my image.”

He added, “The people that I love and care about are the ones who know me. The rest isn’t important to me. I spend my energy on being with my loved ones and giving them what I have. I’m very happy. There have been changes in my life and I have known how to preserve happiness.” Was that dig at Shakira?

Gerard Pique talking about his kids with Shakira shared, “Everyone has their responsibility to try to do what is best for their children. It is about protecting them.” He further added, “That is the job of all parents with children. That is what I am focused on and that is my job as a father.”

A few days back it was reported that Gerard Pique’s mother allegedly knew about his and Clara Chia’s relationship but kept it from Shakira. The Latin singer poured her heart out to Pique’s mother but it turned out she was an accomplice in all this.

