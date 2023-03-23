South Korean stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, who tied the knot last year, are known for their hit show Crash Landing On You. The two left the audience in awe of their romance and became one of the most adored pairs. However, did you know Hyun Bin manifested working with Son Ye-jin after working with her on their 2018 film The Negotiation? Read further to know the reason.

The duo’s love story is no less than a movie, as the two had several unplanned meetings before officially sharing the screen space in 2018. However, they crash-landed in our hearts with their drama Crash Landing On You and finally tied the knot in March last year.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin’s pair was a hit in the action thriller, and fans wanted to see them together again. But not only fans but also Hyun Bin wanted to work with his now-wife. Months before Crash Landing On You’s filming began, Hyun Bin spoke with Esquire Korea and revealed the reason behind his willingness to work with Ye-jin.

Praising Son Ye-jin craft of acting, the actor said, “There are times when I feel great charm and thrill from seeing the actor opposite me show unexpected acting. There’s also a thrill to my own reaction to that acting. While filming ‘The Negotiation,’ I saw that in Son Ye-jin, so I thought, ‘I want to try working with her again.'” Hyun Bin did not stop praising her there and added, “At the time, [we had filmed separately], so I wanted to try acting with her in the same space, making eye contact, and breathing the same air, and that opportunity came quickly.”

We are glad that the two decided to work again and gave us a beautiful love story.

