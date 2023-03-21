Crash Landing On You stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin left everyone weeping joyfully with their oh-so-romantic wedding ceremony. The couple’s wedding festivities, which took place on March 31, last year, was one of the most lavish affairs in South Korea with several A-listers in attendance. From the flower canopy decorations to Son Ye-jin’s gowns, here is the whopping cost of everything from the couple’s expensive nuptials.

The duo’s love story is no less than a movie script with a number of coincidences. Ye-jin had a cameo in her now-husband’s 2011 film Secret Garden, but they did not share the screen or meet each other. They first met at a film festival in 2014 and were seated together as the award winners. The two further starred together in the 2018 film The Negotiation and soon crash landed in our hearts with Crash Landing On You in 2019.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin’s wedding was no less than a fairytale that all of us have ever dreamed of. The couple exchanged their vows in an intimate ceremony held at Aston Housen and its garden in Walkerhill Hotel, Seoul. According to a report by Insider, the rental fee of the venue is over 15 million KRW (approx $12,297 or Rs 10.16 lakh). The wedding planners turned the venue into a dreamland with hundreds of thousands of exotic flowers, which cost around 25 million KRW (approx $20,495 or Rs 16.94 lakh).

Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin welcomed several A-listers from the South Korean entertainment industry at their wedding and hired a security team for them which cost them around 10 million KRW (approx $8,230 or Rs 6.8 lakhs). To feed the guests, the menu was as extraordinary as the couple, with some scrumptious seafood to delicious soups and drinks. One of the most expensive beef also made it to the menu. Coming to the dessert section, the couple’s guests could choose from a wide variety of cakes and delicacies.

Cost Of Son Ye-Jin’s Expensive Wedding Gowns

Both Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin left everyone in awe of their charming looks at their wedding, but it was the former’s gowns that stole the show. Ye-jin’s gorgeous wedding gowns became the talk of the town and are still discussed by fashionistas. The couple’s agencies, VAST Entertainment and MS Team, dropped pictures of the couple’s beautiful ceremony almost two weeks later.

The pictures saw the actress dressed in a tulle Mira Zwillinger off-shoulder gown with a sweetheart bodice and a matching veil. The gown featured intricate craftsmanship and detailed design that was perfect for the ceremony. While the price of the outfit has not been revealed, Mira Zwillinger’s designs range from $8,500 (approx Rs 7 lakhs) to $18,000 (approx Rs 14.8 lakhs).

For their wedding reception, Ye-jin slipped into an olive green Vera Wang gown from their Bridal Spring 2020 collection. The gown had a sheer bodice top with lacy designs and a multi-layered skirt that made the actress look no less than a princess. As per Preview, the dress costs approximately $14,700 (Rs 12.15 lakhs). Hyun Bin donned two different tuxedos and looked dapper as ever.

Returning to the couple’s wedding cost, they seemingly spent over 100 million KRW (approx $82,000 or Rs 67.8 lakhs) at the least. Some news portals have also reported the couple spent Rs 1.03 crores at their wedding.

