For the unversed, the couple was blessed with a baby last year in November, and now they are proud parents to their little boy. Now, the actor Hyun shared how his life has been changing since becoming a father.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with Dazed Korea via Soompi, Hyun Bin opened up about his experience as a father and life after marriage with Son Ye-jin and shared, “With the recent change, everything has changed. I started to see things I couldn’t see before, and I started to hear things I couldn’t hear. Think more, be more careful. I’m happy. When you return home after work, how would you describe it? I finally feel that something has been completed. That feeling cannot be put into words.”

Hyun Bin after taking a long break of two years returned to the screens and dedicated his time to films and series. Latest, the Crash Landing On You actor was seen in the 2022 movie Confidential Assignment 2: International and now he can be seen in the recent release, The Point Me.

Talking about it, Hyun Bin said in the same interview, “As with all movies, it takes a long time for a movie to come out into the world, and many people work together. It usually takes about a year, but The Point Men took two years. Our biggest purpose and reason for making movies is to show good works to the audience. The fact that that day has come is such a joy in itself. During the Lunar New Year holiday, I went to the stage greetings. The moment I meet the audience, say hello, and make eye contact is very meaningful and precious. It was a good time.”

Well, the actor is receiving all the love from the world for his back-to-back releases. On the other hand, Son Ye-jin is focusing all her time in tending their little one. But we can’t wait to see Hyun Bin and Ye-jin’s chemistry and magic on screen again.

What do you think about Hyun Bin’s feelings as a father and husband towards their child and Son Ye-jin? Are also in love with the Crash Landing On You lovebirds? Let us know in the comments!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Korean news and updates!

Must Read: Do You Know? Rihanna Got Paid Nothing Despite Setting The Stage On Fire With Her Performance At Super Bowl 2023, Here’s The Reason

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News