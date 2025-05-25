It’s been years since we saw Hyun Bin in a K-drama. He was last seen in Crash Landing On You alongside his now-wife, Son Ye-Jin. Now, the first look of Made In Korea is out and creating ripples online. After his marriage in 2022, even though the actor featured in a film, Harbin, which grossed quite well at the box office, he was missing from the television industry. But he is back at it with the political drama, Made In Korea, and his fans are going gaga about it.

What Is Made In Korea Really About?

Made In Korea is going to be a political drama driven by a power struggle. Set against the 1970s Korea, the storyline will revolve around two men who get stuck in a razor-thin line of power, struggle, ambition, politics, and justice. The first pictures from the series have been released, and oh, he looks so fine in the suit. Scroll ahead to read more about his character and the series.

Hyun Bin will be seen as Baek Ki-Tae, a man who is engrossed by his ambitious nature and wants nothing but power and wealth. On the other side of Baek Ki-Tae stands Jang Gun-Young (played by Jung Woo-Sung), a prosecutor who possesses great instinct and is known for his determination. However, when a situation shakes up the political scenario, Jang Gun-Young does everything in his power to stop Baek Ki-Tae, which sets the stage for their dramatic collision.

Disney+’s official Instagram handle has shared two pictures. In the first one, Hyun Bin can be seen in a calculated look as he holds up a telephone to his ear, wearing a black suit with a white shirt and a black tie. It seems like he is extracting some information from someone. While in the second slide, Hyun Bin and Jung Woo-Sung come face-to-face in a situation surrounded by men in suits, which looked like a heated moment as if something will happen or just happened before that.

Check Out The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 디즈니+ 코리아 (@disneypluskr)

Made In Korea also stars Won Ji-An as Choi Yoo-Ji, a skilled lobbyist, Seo Eun-Su as Oh Ye-Jin, an investigator, Cho Yeo-Jeong as Bae Geum-Ji, and Jung Sung-Il as Chief Secretary Cheon Seok-Joong. The supporting cast will make this series even more interesting as each of these characters will play important roles in the political drama.

The drama has already started to create a lot of buzz online, and Hyun Bin and Jung Woo-Sung’s appearances are enough to raise the excitement among fans. The six-episode series promises to delve deep into the political background of the timeline of 1970s with a great storyline. Made In Korea has been scheduled to release in the second half of 2025, and it will be available to stream on Disney+.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Enjoyed Weak Hero Class 2? These 5 K-Dramas About School Bullying & Revenge Deserve Your Attention!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News