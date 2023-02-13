After conquering the awards circuit this year, Jennifer Coolidge had everyone watching the Super Bowl on Sunday evening (U.S. Time) cracking up.

The Emmy-winning star of ‘The White Lotus’, reports ‘Variety’, collaborated with show creator Mike White on a 30-second spot for e.l.f. Cosmetics, a TikTok obsession and Gen-Z beauty supplier.

The brand’s ‘eyes.lips.face.sticky’ campaign sees Coolidge, mimicking a dolphin, discover the effectiveness of e.l.f.’s Power Grip Primer, a pre-makeup application known for grasping beauty products (and anything else poor Coolidge touches as she applies it).

“I’ve always been passionate about vegan and cruelty free beauty. Years ago, I studied makeup artistry and that really shaped my relationship with beauty,” Jennifer Coolidge told ‘Variety’ about the campaign. “I adore e.l.f. Cosmetics’ accessible, incredible products.”

Chief Marketing Officer Kory Marchisotto of e.l.f. added that “the genesis of this campaign is our community. Their love affair with Power Grip Primer propelled it to stardom making it both a viral sensation and the number one primer in America.”

Marchisotto added: “Leaning into the virality and entertaining ‘sticky factor’, we coupled our stickiest star in beauty with the stickiest icon in culture, Jennifer Coolidge.”

