Courteney Cox recently celebrated another milestone in her acting career as she was honoured with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. While it has been weeks since she was honoured, the actress is keeping her star bright and shiny. Moreover, Monica Geller in her is also not shy from yelling at passersby to go around and not put their feet on the star.

Courteney began her career in the 1980s with a small part in As the World Turns, but her break came with the Bruce Springsteen video Dancing in the Dark. She was honoured with the Hollywood Walk of Fame star last month for her contribution to TV.

Courteney Cox has often revealed how she could relate to her character Monica Geller, a cleanliness freak from the iconic sitcom Friends. In various interviews, the actress has admitted that she used to clean her co-stars’ green rooms. Courteney initially auditioned for the role of fashionista Rachel Green but ended up playing her bestie Monica as she could relate to her more. Recently, Cox channelled her inner Monica Geller and cleaned her Walk of Fame star with her cleaning brand supplies.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Courteney Cox dropped a video featuring how she is ensuring her Walk of Fame star is shining. In the clip, the actress could be seen cleaning her and a bunch of her friends’ stars, including Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. She also asked some people to avoid the sidewalk tributes by saying, “Literally right on the star… you can go around.” Sharing the clip, she wrote, “Someone’s gotta do it,” and received appreciation from Witherspoon, who commented, “Thanks for keeping us clean, Court.”

Fans could not help but reminisce about Monica Geller in the video and dropped hilarious comments. A fan wrote, “‘I’m Monica, I wash my star 17 times a day. Even if people are on it!,'” while another penned, “Not just clean, Monica clean!”

A third one wrote, “Chandler: ‘u clean on the street again, don’t u?? Last time were 6 cars, and now how many stars did u wipe?'”

An Instagram user also wrote, “How to know you are Monica Geller without saying you are Monica Geller.”

