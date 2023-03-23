The Vanderpump Rules fame Raquel Leviss often leads the headlines for her personal affair rumours. Once in a while, the actress gets linked with actors and gets speculated about dating them. The list is quite long. Now, one of her ex-fiances, James Kennedy, opened up about Raquel’s dating life and how she has been f*cking up every other person’s relationship and blamed her. Scroll below to get the scoop.

Raquel was recently linked with Tom Schwartz, but soon after the rumours started to spread, reports of Tom Sandoval cheating on Ariana with Raq started doing rounds in the media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As reported in US Weekly, James Kennedy accused Raquel Leviss of disrupting their friendship. He said, “Raquel is not only f—king up what I have going on, but she is f*cking up everyone’s relationships. She is trying to make out with [Tom] Schwartz and Katie [Maloney] isn’t happy about that. Her and Lala [Kent] in Vegas were toxic as f—k and because she is ‘perfect’ there are no consequences to her actions. Everyone wants to point the finger at me but let’s point the finger at her for a second.”

This scandalous fiasco goes way back to when Raquel Leviss joined The Vanderpump Rules series amid her dating rumours with James Kennedy. She had first joined the cast as a guest member, but soon she was promoted to one of the leads before announcing her parting news with Kennedy during season 9’s reunion. She shared, “We have decided to break off the engagement. It’s been something that I have been thinking about for a while, and I think that James has noticed that my heart hasn’t been fully in it. I didn’t want to give up on him because he really has shown me how dedicated he is to me and the things that he is willing to do to better himself. But I feel like it is something deep within. I have been having nightmares about our wedding day, and I think that’s a telltale sign that something is wrong.”

Raquel had raised eyebrows during season 10, when she was linked with Katie’s then-estranged husband. She even hooked up with Garcelle Beauvais’ son Oliver Saunders, who was married to Samantha Saunders. In defence of her behavioural pattern, Raquel Leviss had stated, “I was being young and fun and single living my life and these girls literally set me up to make me seem like I am only chasing after guys they are interested in.”

After James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss’ engagement broke, James has been dating Ally Lewbar, whereas Raq was linked with Tom Schwartz. But a few weeks earlier, US Weekly had reported that Tom Sandoval had cheated on Ariana Madix with her. Stating her apology, Raquel wrote on her Instagram, “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.”

Are you even feeling dizzy after reading this? Yes, same. Raquel Leviss is living quite a colourful life. What are your thoughts about this? Let us know in the comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Henry Cavill To Return With A Bang Post His Controversial Exit From DCU, To Play US Military Agent In His Next?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News