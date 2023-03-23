Henry Cavill is one of the most good-looking actors in Hollywood. But he is not only just a handsome face but an equally talented actor as well. Cavill has a massive fan following especially for the portrayal of his role in the DCU as Superman. Unfortunately, he has probably said goodbye to that role, but there is a piece of news for his fans regarding his rumoured new film that will cheer them up. As per a report, it will be a full-blown action movie and the alleged plot of the Cavill-starrer has been out. Read the article further to know all about it.

Cavill made his acting debut with 2001’s Laguna but his breakthrough role came with Man of Steel where he first played the role of Superman/Clark Kent. After that, he didn’t have to look back and now he is one of the most loved actors in Hollywood. After his exit from the DCU, his name has been attached to several other big projects including Sherlock Holmes 3.

Now, as per a report by the Giant Freakin Robot, its ‘trusted and proven sources’ have provided them with new information regarding Henry Cavill’s new movie. And no it’s not another superhero film but it is supposedly full of actions though. The report claims that Cavill’s rumoured upcoming is titled ‘Rogue’.

As per the source, Henry Cavill’s ‘Rogue’ is being made by Universal Pictures. Apparently, Cavill will be playing the role of a Navy SEAL who will take things upon himself ergo might go ‘Rogue’ himself.

The supposed plot of the Henry Cavill film is quite similar to other films dealing with military agents gone haywire. He is rumoured to play the role of a high-class U.S. military agent who will go against the orders to take down a terrorist organisation.

Previously Henry’s name has been associated with the same studio’s Frankenstein reboot. However, nothing came conclusive came out of it either yet. The news of this rumoured film ‘Rogue’ has also not been announced officially yet. But the projects that are in his pipeline and are confirmed include Argyle, The Witcher Season 3 and Warhammer 40K franchise.

For more news and updates on Hollywood, stay tuned to Koimoi.

