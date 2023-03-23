Looks like mid-week blues do not exist for Hollywood star Halle Berry as she treated her social media fans with a steamy selfie. The former Bond girl took to her Instagram with more than 8 million followers and dropped two n*de mirror selfies. For the unversed, Berry is 56 and she did not shy away from going all topless.

The latest Internet-breaking selfies from Halle come after her recent red-carpet appearance at the Oscars that got the social media talking. The Die Another Day star has always been a fitness freak and is always bringing the hotness to movies and public events. Read on to know what she felt about her latest topless pics. Read on to know more.

In the latest images, Berry shows off her huge gold ring as she flashes a big smile in her highlighted curly hair. Taking to Instagram, Halle Berry can be seen covering her modesty with her hands while clicking a couple of her n*de pictures. The actress seems to be fresh out of the shower. The gorgeous star captioned the pics, “hump day self love.” The loyal fans of Berry then thronged to her comments section dubbing her as “hottie” and “Stunning.”

See the image here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

Halle Berry’s loyal fans could not resist drooling over her new images. One fan stated, “(Immediately has flashbacks of the topless scene from Swordfish)” as another fan added, “God if you can hear me. I don’t ask for much. But….” One user stated, “Still forever beautiful” as another commented, “Don’t do that to us Ms. Berry.”

One fan quipped, “Can I come over….. I’ll hold the camera phone for you.” Another requested, “Quit playing with us” while another concluded, “That’s a whole lot to S*xy.”

Speaking to a leading publication in 2021, Halle Berry revealed how she works every day to stay in shape and that she has to think about what she eats. She added that she tries those exercises that will allow her to here through as many phases of the lives of her children.

What do you feel about Halle Berry’s latest steamy mirror selfies? Reach out to us and for more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

